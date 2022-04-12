Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Heritage Investors Management Corp’s Largest Position

Heritage Investors Management Corp lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 839,687 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $149,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 226,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 17.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.