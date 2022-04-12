Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,616 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.11. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

