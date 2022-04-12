Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,570 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.5% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

