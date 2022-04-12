Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lessened by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,883 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.5% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $114,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.25 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

