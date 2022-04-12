ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €43.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MTGet Rating) has been given a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.00 ($44.57) target price on ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.90 ($43.37).

ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of €17.72 ($19.26) and a 12-month high of €30.76 ($33.43).

About ArcelorMittal (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

