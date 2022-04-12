Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

ATSPT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 635,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,456. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.