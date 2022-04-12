Argon Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Argon has a market cap of $629,891.58 and approximately $62,419.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044224 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.31 or 0.07549021 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,197.44 or 1.00436933 BTC.

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,444,956 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Argon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.