Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in March

Arisz Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ ARIZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. 90 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095. Arisz Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Get Arisz Acquisition alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,301,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,221,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,952,000.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Arisz Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arisz Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arisz Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.