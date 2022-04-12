Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.08

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $35.08 and traded as low as $31.20. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $31.27, with a volume of 15,195 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AROW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $500.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 60.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

