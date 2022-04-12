Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Update

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 15,700.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $962,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTE remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,953. Artemis Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

