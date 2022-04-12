Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $500,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARTEU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

