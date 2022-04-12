Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $209.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $193.00 to $209.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.17.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $131.43 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

