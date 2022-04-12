Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) will post sales of $261.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.00 million and the lowest is $260.98 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $115.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($16.70) EPS.

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 29.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AHT opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $77.90.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

