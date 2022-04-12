Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $604 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.94 million.Ashland Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.88.

ASH stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.58. 279,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.47. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1,160.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 136,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

