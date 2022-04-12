ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASMIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASM International from €438.00 ($476.09) to €379.00 ($411.96) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASM International from €440.00 ($478.26) to €350.00 ($380.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASMIY stock traded down $15.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.22. The stock had a trading volume of 51,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $334.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.85. ASM International has a 52-week low of $273.01 and a 52-week high of $497.06.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.31. ASM International had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities research analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.