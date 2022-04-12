ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €900.00 by Barclays

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been given a €900.00 ($978.26) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($652.17) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($847.83) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,027.17) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($918.48) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,010.87) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €765.23 ($831.77).

