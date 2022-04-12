ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 4,050 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,050 ($52.78) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 147.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ASC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASOS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,806.15 ($49.60).

ASC traded up GBX 100.23 ($1.31) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,638.23 ($21.35). The company had a trading volume of 981,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,171. ASOS has a 52 week low of GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,514 ($71.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,809.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,258.71.

In other news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

