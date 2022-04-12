ASOS (LON:ASC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,442.41

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,442.41 ($18.80) and last traded at GBX 1,574 ($20.51), with a volume of 182009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,538 ($20.04).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) target price on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($46.39) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($26.71) target price on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.21) target price on ASOS in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,913.85 ($51.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,809.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,258.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25.

In other ASOS news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($28.72), for a total value of £2,919,881.24 ($3,804,901.28).

ASOS Company Profile (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

