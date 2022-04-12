Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 18,372 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Meta Financial Group worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 62,840 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 186.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 243,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 158,637 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 10.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,816 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter worth $1,778,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,541 shares of company stock worth $1,108,837 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

CASH stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.64 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.17 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.