Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 40,241 Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Forestar Group worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Forestar Group news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok purchased 2,000 shares of Forestar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $39,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $16.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $827.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.05. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $26.55.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.60 million during the quarter. Forestar Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

