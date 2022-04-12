Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 87,064 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 93.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRST has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $595.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.04.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $44.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.99 per share, for a total transaction of $33,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

