Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 200.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $86.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.18. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.91 and a 1-year high of $103.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $856.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

