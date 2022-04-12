Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 154.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,979 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

