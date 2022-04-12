Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.87 Million Stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 838.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.41% of Transcat worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in Transcat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 86.7% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $587.84 million, a PE ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.20. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,989.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

