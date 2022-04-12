Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 106,606 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,010,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,962,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,048,000. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLRS opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $678.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 103.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VLRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

