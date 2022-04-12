Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.80 Million in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of TriCo Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $827,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 275,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $38.32 on Tuesday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $48.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.