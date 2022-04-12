Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.86 Million in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 95,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.32% of Univest Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Univest Financial by 65.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,284,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 508,810 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 2,660.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 60.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 47,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,044,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Univest Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a market cap of $753.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

