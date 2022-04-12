Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.09 Million in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Essent Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Essent Group stock opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.26 and a 1 year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.09%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

