Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 38,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.
About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
