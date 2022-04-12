Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 15,090 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 190.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,860,000 after purchasing an additional 164,907 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 71,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $736,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $121.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock valued at $25,305,984. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

