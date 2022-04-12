Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,261 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.37% of Perdoceo Education worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2,982.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Perdoceo Education news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 14,688 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.74, for a total value of $157,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,516 shares of company stock worth $613,021. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 15.82%. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

