Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 171,724 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171,724 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,336,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,968,000 after buying an additional 120,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,937,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,203,000 after purchasing an additional 77,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,281,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,122,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,714,000 after buying an additional 28,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 996,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $155,781,000 after buying an additional 22,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.96.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average of $146.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

