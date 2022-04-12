Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 21,109 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,109 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.36% of Liquidity Services worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 24,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.17. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $82,002.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

