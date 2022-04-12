Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 21,444 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,444 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $96.92 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.95 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPD. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

