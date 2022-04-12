Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 54,960 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,960 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Denbury worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,082,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Denbury by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Denbury by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEN shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

NYSE DEN opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.71 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.60.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.