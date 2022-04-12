Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 7,772 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.36% of CONSOL Energy worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.84. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25 and a beta of 2.37.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CEIX shares. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

