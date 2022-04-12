Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 937 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 41,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

