Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.57% of Independent Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after purchasing an additional 58,241 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 239,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,065 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 24.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 86,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank by 6.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank stock opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $453.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.00. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.06). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

