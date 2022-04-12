AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 70.27% from the stock’s current price.

AMK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of AMK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09 and a beta of 1.09. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $143.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.52 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,864 shares of company stock valued at $371,856. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

