Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

ASB stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $105,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,394 shares of company stock valued at $623,240. Corporate insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

