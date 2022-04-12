Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALPMY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Astellas Pharma stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.53. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile

Astellas Pharma Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, import, and export of pharmaceuticals worldwide. It provides XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; PADCEV, a treatment solution for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of urgency, urinary frequency, and urge urinary incontinence; Evrenzo, an oral treatment for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease; and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ rejection following a transplant.

