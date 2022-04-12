Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.89. 35,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,050,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72.

Astra Space ( NASDAQ:ASTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astra Space, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astra Space by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,978 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Astra Space by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

