Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Up 6%

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.89. 35,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,050,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.72.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astra Space by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,978 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Astra Space during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Astra Space by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
