AstroNova (ALOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of ALOT stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AstroNova stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of AstroNova worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstroNova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

