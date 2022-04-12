ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

ATIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ATI Physical Therapy from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at $2,941,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,866,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 237,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

