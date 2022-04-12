Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk Sells 600,000 Shares

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Rating) insider Lennard Alexander Kolff Van Oosterwijk sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £342,000 ($445,660.67).

LON:ALL opened at GBX 61 ($0.79) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £349.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.07. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 68 ($0.89).

Get Atlantic Lithium alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) price objective on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 20th. reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 45 ($0.59) price target on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Atlantic Lithium Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 1,172 square kilometers in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.