Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Price Down 2.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.5% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure traded as low as $34.02 and last traded at $34.02. 2,158 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 512,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.91.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AY. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.27 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.34 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -676.92%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.