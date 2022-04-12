Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at B. Riley

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $91.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATLC. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

ATLC traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 48,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,563. The stock has a market cap of $685.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Atlanticus has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $216.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.46 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlanticus news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 701,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,200,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 9.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 701.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

