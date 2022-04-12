Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €28.00 to €26.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Atos traded as low as $4.67 and last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 9949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AEXAY. UBS Group decreased their target price on Atos from €44.00 ($47.83) to €35.50 ($38.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Atos from €36.00 ($39.13) to €29.00 ($31.52) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atos from €28.00 ($30.43) to €25.00 ($27.17) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

