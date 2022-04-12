Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ATVDY remained flat at $$4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has an average rating of “Hold”.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

