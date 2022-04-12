AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on T. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.65.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 2,181,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,200,612. AT&T has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

